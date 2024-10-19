Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $161.14 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for approximately $27.99 or 0.00040889 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $161.14 million and approximately $24.51 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,757,899 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,503,387.29204774. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.4982897 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1118 active market(s) with $30,694,818.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

