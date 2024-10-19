Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,004,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,004,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.48. 955,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.24. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

