Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.59, for a total value of $918,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,875 shares in the company, valued at $20,612,036.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Winmark Trading Up 1.0 %

WINA stock opened at $385.77 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $330.25 and a 1-year high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.65.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Winmark

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $8.40 dividend. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $33.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth $2,085,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 27,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 13.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

