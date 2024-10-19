Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and traded as high as $26.06. Wilmar International shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 14,050 shares changing hands.

Wilmar International Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.4044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

