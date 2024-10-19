Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Announces $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Western Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 94.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.9%.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

