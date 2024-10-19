Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Announces $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WESGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Western Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 94.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.9%.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WESGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

