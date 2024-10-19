West Oak Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 0.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.