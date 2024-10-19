West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,282 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 0.7% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Express by 8.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,940,000 after buying an additional 195,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in American Express by 22.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $485,525,000 after buying an additional 387,166 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $433,709,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of American Express by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,798,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $408,494,000 after acquiring an additional 224,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $276.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.78. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

