West Oak Capital LLC Has $125,000 Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $363,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $370.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.30. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.