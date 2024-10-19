West Oak Capital LLC Buys 215 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Corning by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $46.66 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

