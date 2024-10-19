Wells Fargo & Company Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $77.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMS. Mizuho lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.79. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

