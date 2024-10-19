Wells Fargo & Company Boosts New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $51.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NJR stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $48.68.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 119.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

