Well Done LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Well Done LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.