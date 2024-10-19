Well Done LLC Has $831,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Well Done LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.05. 160,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $349.74.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

