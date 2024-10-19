Well Done LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,224,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH remained flat at $63.88 on Friday. 486,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997,752. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

