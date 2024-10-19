Well Done LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.95.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,064. The company has a market capitalization of $186.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 105.47%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.