Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Insider Sells $2,854,788.12 in Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) insider Chris Francis sold 208,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $2,854,788.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WVE stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,892. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of -1.10.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 521,665 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 908,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 348,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

