Wanchain Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.60 million and $952,810.20 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00041008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,304,897 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

