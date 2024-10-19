Wanchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $985,979.75 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.89 million and $985,979.75 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00041161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,304,586 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

