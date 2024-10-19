Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,704,000 after buying an additional 644,353 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Walmart by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,102,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,184,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,946,000 after buying an additional 834,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $654.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

