Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 40,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 51,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Walker River Resources Stock Down 4.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.
About Walker River Resources
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
