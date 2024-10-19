WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

WaFd Price Performance

WAFD stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on WAFD

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.