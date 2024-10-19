WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.
WaFd Price Performance
WAFD stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $37.49.
WaFd Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About WaFd
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
