W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 196,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $61.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

