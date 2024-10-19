Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Vivic Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.
About Vivic
Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services.
Featured Stories
