Vista Investment Partners LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.5% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 77,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its position in Accenture by 4.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $375.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 54.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Accenture from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $329.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.18.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

