Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Price Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Video Display Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.
Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.
Video Display Company Profile
Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.
Featured Articles
