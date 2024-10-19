Victoria (LON:VCP) PT Lowered to GBX 170

Victoria (LON:VCP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Victoria Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of LON VCP opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.90 million, a PE ratio of -117.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.73.
Victoria Company Profile
