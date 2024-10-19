Victoria (LON:VCP) PT Lowered to GBX 170

Victoria (LON:VCP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victoria Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON VCP opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.90 million, a PE ratio of -117.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.73.

Get Victoria alerts:

Victoria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.