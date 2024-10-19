Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Receives “Sell” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their sell rating on shares of Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Vicinity Motor Stock Down 23.6 %

Vicinity Motor stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Vicinity Motor has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

