Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Receives “Sell” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their sell rating on shares of Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Vicinity Motor Stock Down 23.6 %
Vicinity Motor stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Vicinity Motor has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.44.
Vicinity Motor Company Profile
