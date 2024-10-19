VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Up 1.8% This Week

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $289.97 million and approximately $23,786.42 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00005475 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.00250661 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,573,868 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,568,723.25655676. The last known price of VerusCoin is 3.51219678 USD and is down -7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $42,163.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.