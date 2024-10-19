VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of FORA stock opened at C$7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.00. The firm has a market cap of C$140.58 million, a P/E ratio of 110.71 and a beta of -0.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge purchased 5,000 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,700.00. In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$274,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,900 shares of company stock worth $727,906. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

