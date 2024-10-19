Vert Asset Management LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 2.6% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 172.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 531.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37,299 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $154.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.16 and its 200 day moving average is $144.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.