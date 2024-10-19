Vert Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises 5.4% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR stock opened at $171.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $184.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.80.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

