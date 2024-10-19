Vert Asset Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Regency Centers makes up about 1.8% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $75.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.