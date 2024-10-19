Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) & Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon (OTCMKTS:MFOYY) Head-To-Head Survey

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) and Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon (OTCMKTS:MFOYY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verizon Communications and Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $134.24 billion 1.38 $11.61 billion $2.68 16.41 Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 8 9 0 2.53 Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verizon Communications and Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Verizon Communications presently has a consensus target price of $46.31, suggesting a potential upside of 5.27%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 8.38% 20.10% 5.09% Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks, as well as related equipment and devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart watches, and other wireless-enabled connected devices. The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, as well as Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including FWA broadband, data, video and conferencing, corporate networking, security and managed network, local and long-distance voice, and network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon

(Get Free Report)

Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication and digital services to retail customers, businesses, government clients, and telecommunication services providers in Russia, the Republic of Abkhazia, South Ossetia, and Tajikistan. The company offers a range of voice, data, and other telecommunication services, including wireless and wireline services, interconnection services, and data transmission services, as well as value added services, such as SMS, content, media, and commission services. It also provides broadband Internet and financing services, as well as transacts in treasury shares. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon operates as a subsidiary of USM Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.