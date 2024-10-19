Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Dominick Colangelo Sells 17,500 Shares

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $724,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at $9,142,373.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4,166.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,151,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 509.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after acquiring an additional 699,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

