Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $64.99 million and $1.60 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,275.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.31 or 0.00533589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00110126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.00234967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00029036 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00027598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00073767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

