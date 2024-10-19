Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Verastem from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of VSTM opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Verastem has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $119.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Verastem will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verastem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Verastem by 4,172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $82,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

