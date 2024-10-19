Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at about $9,055,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

