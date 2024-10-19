Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Sells 4,181 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 29.5% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $40,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,711. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

