Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.67. 173,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,553. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

