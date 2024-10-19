Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.89. 1,822,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,998. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.