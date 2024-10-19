Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $289.40 and last traded at $289.40, with a volume of 5393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 288.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 390,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,593,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

