Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,170,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,857,000 after purchasing an additional 160,896 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.