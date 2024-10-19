Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,243,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $318,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.