Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,042. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.