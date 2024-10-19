Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.42 and last traded at $108.30, with a volume of 2502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.08.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 172.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,007,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

