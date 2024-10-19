Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $274.45 and last traded at $274.15, with a volume of 3028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.40 and a 200-day moving average of $254.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after purchasing an additional 56,416 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,325,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,904,000 after buying an additional 42,654 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 434,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,784,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

