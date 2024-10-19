Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 9.4% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $33,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $242.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

