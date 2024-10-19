Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $242.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.