Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is First Bancorp Inc ME’s 7th Largest Position

First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after buying an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $242.38. 651,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,268. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.