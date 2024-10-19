Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $150,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

